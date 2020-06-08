Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old woman was struck and killed by a motorist Friday evening.
According to police, shortly after 10 p.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on the 400 block of McKay Avenue.
There, an investigation discovered that an 18-year-old was struck while crossing McKay Ave. by a 1994 Mercury Marquis driven by a 19-year-old man from Alexandria. The driver immediately stopped and called 911 for assistance.
The victim was taken to Douglas County Hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital where she died from her injuries.
