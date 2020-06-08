MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Calls for change have a majority of Minneapolis city council members moving to defund and dismantle the police department.

City council members have said they will rely on the community for how to proceed. WCCO’s Reg Chapman explains some of the recommendations coming from the community.

This coalition of organizations has been here before.

They say they’ve presented a list of specific recommendations to city, county and state officials for addressing police brutality, misconduct and abuse of authority in the state of Minnesota.

“There are 44 different, specific recommendations that are actionable and that are evidence-based and because they are evidence-based we know they will actually work,” said Michelle Gross.

Now they are presenting them again, with a collective voice.

“Set up an agency outside of law enforcement an independent agency with powers to investigate and prosecute police critical incidents,” Gross said.

“This issue isn’t just about George Floyd, this issue is about policing in our society but it’s also deeply rooted in this sickness of racism that we have in this country,” said Jaylani Hussein.

Ending fear-based, military-style warrior training and increasing the amount of de-escalation training is another recommendation. They would also like to see officers carry their own professional liability insurance.

“That’s why we need to look at this from a holistic perspective not a single one solution,” Hussein said.

They hope reforms starts by taking the case against four former Minneapolis Police officers out of the hands of Minnesota prosecutors.

“For Attorney General Keith Ellison to appoint an independent special prosecutor to oversee the prosecution of the four cops who killed George Floyd, preferably someone from out of state, a high level of caliber in credentials and experience in addressing these issues,” said Nekima Levy Armstrong.

The city’s charter requires a police force and to change that, there would most likely have to be a direct vote from the people.