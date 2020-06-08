



Minnesota is getting ready to turn the dial again in reopening the state.

Next up — gyms. Gov. Tim Walz is loosening COVID-19 restrictions to allow fitness centers to reopen at 25% capacity on Wednesday.

When Life Time in Edina at Southdale reopens, check-ins will be touch free with an app. Staff will wear masks and be given temperature checks.

Masks are available for guests, but they are not required for workouts. The exception is the Life Time in Minneapolis — where masks are required indoors in the city.

“Ideally wearing a mask when they enter the club is something to do and the same thing when they leave the club,” Edina Life Time director Shawn Severson said.

It’s hard to miss the signage all over the health club, reminding guests to social distance. Every other machine will be turned off to allow for the six feet rule.

“What we’re seeing at clubs at this time that are already open [in other states], they’re running about 50 to 60% of what it was prior to COVID,” Severson said. “So even though half the amount of treadmills are available, we’re seeing half the amount of usage.”

Swimming, group fitness classes — those are still happening, too.

“Classes are all reservation based,” Severson said, “So we’ll do that to maintain social distancing and it also allows us to ensure when that person shows up they have that spot for that class.

Enhanced cleaning will be happening around the clock, including at night when the club is closed. If there is a confirmed COVID-19 case, guests would be alerted and Life Time follows the direction of state health officials.

Life Time said it will still continue its on demand classes which are free to the public online.

Life Time has already reopened around 60 health clubs across the country.