MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man and his five-year-old daughter were both shot near a White Bear Lake boat launch on Monday evening.
According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to a shot fired at Ramsey Beach. While deputies were on their way, an adult male called 911 stating he and his daughter were both shot, and he was driving to a hospital to seek medical attention.
Deputies responded and determined the shooting occurred near the boat launch parking area of the county park. The 24-year-old man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound, while his daughter is currently in serious, but stable condition.
Investigators interviewed the adult victim at a local hospital and are currently pursuing all leads. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 651-266-7320.
This case remains under investigation.
