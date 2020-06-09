MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 38-year-old Detroit Lakes man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine on the White Earth Reservation.
On Tuesday, United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald sentenced Eric Ryan Bergstrom to 132 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute meth.
According to court documents and Bergstrom’s guilty plea, law enforcement learned that he was bringing large amounts of meth to the White Earth Reservation.
On August 11, 2019, law enforcement installed a tracking device on Bergstrom’s vehicle. Approximately one week later, Bergstrom was located at a residence near Wadena, where he was attempting to dismantle the tracking device. Law enforcement responded to the residence and took him into custody.
Following the arrest, law enforcement recovered three grams of meth in Bergstrom’s possession and approximately seven ounces of meth hidden in the backseat of his vehicle.
After serving 132 month, Bergstrom will serve five years of supervised release.
