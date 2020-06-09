Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in southeastern Minnesota say a 17-year-old boy died Monday in a cliff jumping accident.
Garrett Berg, of Farmington, didn’t surface Monday evening after jumping off a cliff at Lake Byllesby, just west of Cannon Falls, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says.
Berg was struck in the water by another juvenile who jumped off the cliff immediately after him. A dive team found Berg’s body in the water hours later.
The sheriff’s office says the cliffs at Lake Billesby can only be accessed by crossing private property, noting that 30 people had been cleared from the area earlier Monday.
You must log in to post a comment.