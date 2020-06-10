MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two 19-year-olds have been charged in connection to the fire set at a St. Paul health and nutrition store during the unrest in the city in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

On Tuesday, United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced two federal criminal complaints against Samuel Elliott Frey of Brooklyn Park, and Bailey Marie Baldus of Ramsey. They have both been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

According to the allegations in the complaints, a health and nutrition store in St. Paul sustained damage due to vandalism and fire on May 28. On June 3, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined that the damage was caused by arson.

ATF investigators obtained video surveillance footage from inside the store and were able to identify Frey and Baldus. Officials say Frey was seen pouring flammable hand sanitizer onto a shelving unit and lighting it on fire.

The ATF and FBI urge the public to report suspected arson, use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information specifically related to business fires in the Twin Cities can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

In addition to fires, the FBI is looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5342) or submit images or videos at FBI.gov/violence.