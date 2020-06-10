Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died over the weekend in western Wisconsin after their SUV crashed into a pond.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Sunday evening to a report of a vehicle in a pond off Highway 46 in Balsam Lake.
At the scene, deputies found the SUV was unoccupied, with its driver’s door open. There was no sign of the driver.
The next morning, the driver, identified as 52-year-old Brian Medek, was reported missing. That evening, officials used a remote-controlled underwater vehicle to search the pond.
Medek’s body was found about 10 yards from the vehicle.
You must log in to post a comment.