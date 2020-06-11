MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is offering a reward for anyone with information in the recent burglary at R.F. Moeller Jeweler in Edina.
Authorities say on May 28 a group of people forced their way into the jeweler around 2:46 a.m. Upon entry, display cases were smashed and jewelry was taken. Officials say the suspects were gone when officers arrived.
Now, the Edina Crime Prevention Fund is offering $3,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
If you have any information regarding this incident contact the Edina Police Department at (952) -826-1600. Authorities say the Edina Crime Prevention Fund is the sole judge of any point of contention regarding the reward, and any decision on any issue connected with the reward is final.
You must log in to post a comment.