MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal investigators say a St. Paul arson suspect and his girlfriend are on the run.
Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say Jose Felan Jr. and Mena Dyaha Yousif took off after a video of him went viral last week.
Investigators say Felan Jr. set fire to several businesses during last month’s unrest in St. Paul in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The ATF thinks the couple is headed south on Interstate 35 to avoid getting caught.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts could receive a $10,000 reward. Click here to submit videos and online reports to St. Paul Police. The ATF and FBI also urge the public to report suspected arson, use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information specifically related to business fires in the Twin Cities can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.
In addition to fires, the FBI is looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5342) or submit images or videos at FBI.gov/violence.
