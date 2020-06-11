MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — George Floyd’s death is sparking calls for police reform on the federal and local level.

One day after Floyd’s burial, his brother took his demand for justice to Capitol Hill.

“I’m here today to ask you to make it stop,” Philonise Floyd told lawmakers. “Stop the pain. Stop us from being tired.”

Conversations on police reform are happening both in Washington and here in Minnesota.

Gov. Tim Walz plans to unveil a police reform package Thursday ahead of a special session that starts Friday.

As far as the details go, the governor said he’s prepared to put every solution on the table and debate them that way, knowing the Legislature will talk around police departments and unions.

Some ideas he supports are reforming use of force, funding for alternatives to policing, greater oversight, and reforming the way officers are prosecuted, investigated and trained.

These are lofty goals, but we should learn more specifics around each of those ideas by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has shared why this ambition matters, explaining that this is an extraordinary moment for Minnesota to lead the way in change.

“We can not let this opportunity pass, it is too important,” she said Wednesday. “We will not Minnesota Nice our way out of the situation that we find ourselves in…The entire world is watching Minnesota.”

The governor also plans to reveal a couple of assistance plans, both for businesses impacted by COVID-19 and the fires from rioting in the Twin Cities.

Walz’s announcement is slated for 3 p.m.