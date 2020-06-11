MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota lawmakers will soon start debating major changes to policing following the killing of George Floyd.

A group rallied in downtown Minneapolis Thursday night to say those reforms need to happen fast.

Hundreds came together at the Hennepin County Government Center, lifting their voices and sharing their message. Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, says citizens are not going to let this call to action fade away.

READ MORE: ‘We Ask That Our Voices Be Heard’: Minneapolis Police Officers Pen Open Letter Condemning Derek Chauvin, Embracing Reform

“Justice delayed is justice denied. We are not done,” Hussein said.

Speakers, including Michelle Gross of Communities United Against Police Brutality, spoke of their pain and their purpose.

“No more George Floyds. No more situations of bruised, battered and broken bodies,” Gross said.

Community activist Nekima Levy Armstrong says this movement cannot be stopped.

“Say it so Gov. Walz hears you. Hell no, we won’t go! They need to understand that we are relentless in the pursuit of justice,” Armstrong said.

Families impacted by police violence stood together.

“We’re fighting so you don’t ever have to walk a mile in our shoes,” one woman said.

George Floyd’s friend, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, stirred the crowd.

READ MORE: Coalition Of Black Minneapolis Leaders Back Police Chief Arradondo, Call For Police Union Head To Step Down

“It’s bigger than my brother, and it’s bigger than me,” Jackson said.

He said the movement must continue.

“We gotta keep going. We gotta keep fighting because it’s bigger than all of us” Jackson said. “If we stand shoulder to shoulder, side by side … we cannot lose.”

The group then marched to the Minneapolis Police First Precinct building, located about a half mile away. Destiny Holke, who grew up in Minneapolis, says it’s more important than ever to continue to be heard.

“People are still dying, people are still hurting, and our community is in pain,” Holke said. “I’m going to be here every single day until we get justice.”

They say more needs to be done, and they want less talk and more action.

The march delayed light rail service for a short time. It ended peacefully back at the Hennepin County Government Center.

READ MORE: Minnesota Pro Athletes Use Their Voices, Platforms To Address Racism In Sports