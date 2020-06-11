MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis FBI is continuing to investigate and analyze video and pictures from the recent riots in Twin Cities that occurred following the death of George Floyd.
According to the FBI, digital media sent in from the public is being examined frame by frame to reveal clues that may help identify those involved in the violence.
.
“The FBI has a long memory and a broad reach,” said FBI Minneapolis Special Agent in Charge Rainer Drolshagen. “There are people out there who believe they are anonymous and may have gotten away with their crimes, but they are mistaken. We will cover every credible lead and follow their paths toward justice.”
Officials are encouraging those who may have video or pictures of violent acts during the unrest to continue to send them to fbi.gov/violence for FBI review. People with tips may also call 800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324).
.
The Minneapolis FBI is also looking into allegations of possible civil rights violations stemming from the unrest and continues its investigation into the four former Minneapolis Police Department officers who engaged with George Floyd on May 25.
You must log in to post a comment.