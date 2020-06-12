MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating following an incident in Minnetonka where a man barricaded himself in his home before he was arrested early Friday morning.
According to the city of Minnetonka, officers received a report at about 4:15 a.m. of an alleged assault on the 3600 block of Shady Oak Road.
Authorities say an adult man threatened others at his residence, then barricaded himself inside. Police negotiated peacefully with the suspect until they were able to arrest him at about 5 p.m. No one was injured during this situation. Police believe this is an isolated incidence and there is no threat to the public.
Shady Oak Road has been reopened to traffic in both directions from Minnetonka Boulevard to Minnetonka Mills Road.
The situation remains under investigating.
