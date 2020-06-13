MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several Minneapolis Police Department employees have decided to leave their jobs in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
READ MORE: ‘We Ask That Our Voices Be Heard’: Minneapolis Police Officers Pen Open Letter Condemning Derek Chauvin, Embracing Reform
At least seven employees have left the department. City officials say that number does not include the four former officers involved in Floyd’s death.
MPD officials did not specify if the departures are specifically due to Floyd’s death, but the decisions to leave were made recently.
READ MORE: Police Reform Showdown Expected Between DFL-Controlled House, GOP-Controlled Senate
In a statement to WCCO, MPD officials said in part, “People seek to leave employment for a myriad of reason. The MPD is no exception. Due to these employment separations, we have not noted any indicators that would impact public safety.”
READ MORE: Calls For Head Of Minneapolis Police Union To Resign Are Getting Louder
The department has been under fire following the death of Floyd on Memorial Day. A medical examiner ruled that Floyd was killed after former officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. Since then, protesters have been calling for justice against the officers involved. All four have been fired and charged with crimes.
READ MORE: Minneapolis Police: We Will Not Touch George Floyd’s Memorial
The Minneapolis City Council is also exploring other ways of keeping the city safe if the police department was ever defunded.
You must log in to post a comment.