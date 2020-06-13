MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — UNRL clothing has formed partnerships with professional athletes over the years it’s been in business.
Kyle Rudolph is one of those pros, who went beyond just using his platform and visibility to help spearhead the community essentials drive last Friday at Cub Foods.
WCCO’s Norman Seawright III spoke with founder and CEO Michael Jordan Saturday about the “Change Starts With Me” initiative.
UNRL has made T-shirts with the motto, which are now available for sale. The proceeds will fund initiatives to rebuild and restore Minnesota. And this is just the beginning.
On their website, there are more details on what the foundation is doing, and how people can get involved.
There is also a donation drive on June 18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cub Foods in Lakeville.
You must log in to post a comment.