MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A memorial for George Floyd continues to grow at the place where he was killed in south Minneapolis.
It’s unclear what the future holds for the memorial, located at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, but the Minneapolis Police Department says it will not touch it.
The department announced on Twitter Saturday night that, “The MPD will not be altering or decommissioning the memorial of George Floyd. We respect the memory of him and will not disrupt the meaningful artifacts that honor the importance of his life.”
Four former Minneapolis police officers are charged in connection to his death. Derek Chauvin, who was seen in bystander video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, faces second- and third-degree murder charges, and one count of second-degree manslaughter.
The other three officers — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — each face counts of aiding and abetting second- and third-degree manslaughter.
