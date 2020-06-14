MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Department of Health has reported 311 additional COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths.
The additional testing in the last 24 hours has brought the cumulative number tests administered in the state to 407,992. MHD seeks to eventually process 20,000 tests a day. On Saturday, 9,658 people were tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota.
MORE: Read MDH’s situation update.
According to the report, 1,298 people have died from COVID-19, while 85% of the 30,471 positive cases no longer need isolation.
Currently, 369 people are in the hospital for the illness, 186 of which are in the ICU. The number of patients needing hospitalization, however, has declined in the last couple of days.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
As Minnesota has seen an increased number of protests, national guard presence, and has loosened restrictions for restaurants and shops, Gov. Walz has encouraged Minnesotans to get tested for the virus.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.