MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Pride Month, and this year the Twin Cities Pride will be virtual due to COVID-19.
Preparation is underway for an online pride parade this year. The group Dykes on Bikes Minneapolis taped their portion of the parade Sunday. It’s a tradition for the group to kick off the parade every year.
Pride weekend is in two weeks. It will be different than the years before, but Twin Cities Pride board chair Darcie Baumann says they’re trying to make sure it still has a sense of normalcy.
“We asked everybody since we’re not going to be there in person, ‘What are you going to miss most?’ And they said they were going to miss the artisans, they were going to miss the small businesses and the nonprofits. So this year Twin Cities Pride is going to do a virtual market place. You can go onto the website, you can click on it, and you can see your favorite booths,” Baumann said.
Kicking things off Sunday will be the drag queen Utica, who is named after her hometown of Utica, Minnesota.
