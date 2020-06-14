MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Gethsemane Lutheran Church pastor is playing a key role in ensuring that people in the North Side receive food during this difficult time.
Pastor Jeffrey Nehrbass has been helping run food security programs for 13 years in north Minneapolis, usually serving 2,100 people a month. Nehrbass helped run a food shelf, but with the onset of COVID-19, staff adjusted to make pre-prepared bundles of non-perishables and produce.
Then, George Floyd’s death rocked the community. The Cub Foods in north Minneapolis was looted and burned, leaving one of the area’s most important food resources in ashes.
“This is the crisis,” said Nehrbass. “Until we have a grocery store that can feed the north side, food security is the north side issue.”
Gethsemane has increased their operation to now serve 30,000 people a month. They have set up tents in the Cub Foods parking lot, where they work six days a week to feed their neighbors.
The church is looking for volunteers to help. If you are interested, call 612-521-3575.
To donate to the cause, click here.
