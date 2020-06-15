MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tournament officials announced Monday that the PGA TOUR’s 3M Open will be held without spectators this year in accordance with state guidelines in place due to COVID-19.
The PGA tournament is slated to take place July 23 – 26 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.
“Even without spectators, the 3M Open will remain a platform to give back and build more resilient communities,” said Denise Rutherford, 3M’s senior vice president of corporate affairs. “Sports has the unique ability to unite people and that has been a cornerstone of 3M’s partnership with the PGA TOUR for many years. We look forward to strengthening our social impact through the 3M Open Fund with this year’s tournament.”
Individual ticket purchases made via Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded within the next 30 days.
Twenty-year-old Matthew Wolff took home the trophy in last year’s tournament, making a 26-foot putt from the fringe for an eagle on the final hole to finish at 21 under par.
You must log in to post a comment.