MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Deputies recovered a body in the water at a Prior Lake marina Monday morning.
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:20 a.m., they received a report of a possible missing boater on Prior Lake. It was reported that the missing individual hadn’t returned home Sunday night from fishing and boating.
Authorities responded to the Knotty Oar Marina and located the missing individual’s unoccupied pontoon and cell phone on their boat slip, along with some personal items floating nearby in the water.
Multiple agencies began an immediate search on the water and shoreline. At about 12:00 p.m., law enforcement located and recovered a body from Prior Lake near the reported individual’s boat slip.
Sheriff Luke Hennen says investigators will be working with the medical examiner’s office to determine how the individual went into the lake. Information about the identity of the victim and cause of death will be released at a later time.
This incident remains under investigation.
