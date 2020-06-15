MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kenny Chesney’s “Chillaxification Tour” will not happen in 2020, but it hasn’t been canceled — and will stop by Minnesota in 2021.
On Monday, tour organizers announced the rescheduled stadium dates for Chesney’s tour, which was postponed and ultimately pushed into 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tour will visit 18 venues — including U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis — with the same lineup of special guests: Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.
As for Minnesota, the tour is scheduled to stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, June 5.
Tickets bought for the original show are valid for the rescheduled show dates. Patrons who are unable to attend the rescheduled shows have until July 15 to get a refund.
