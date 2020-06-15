MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the Twin Cities continue to recover from the civil unrest in the wake of the death of George Floyd — who was killed after a former Minneapolis police officer held a knee down on his neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds — many are doing what they can to help those in need.
There have been organized cleanups, continuing peaceful protests, and food drives. And now, Hy-Vee stores are holding “Stuff-A-Truck” donation drives at Twin Cities metro area stores.
From Monday through Sunday, June 21, Hy-Vee invites people to donate any dollar amount at the cashiers’ lanes, which will then go toward groceries and other items of need.
Hy-Vee says the items will be delivered to the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center and its coalition partners, to benefit those in need.
There are 11 locations in the metro area where people can donate. Some of the grocery chain’s supplier partners will also donate, including some local companies like General Mills.
