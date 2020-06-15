MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new list finds the University of Minnesota to rank 17th in the world among universities granted U.S. patents in 2019.
This is according to the “Top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted U.S. Utility Patents,” released by the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association, which draws data from the US Patent and Trademark Office.
The University of Minnesota continues to ascend in the rankings, climbing from 50th in 2014.
“The University of Minnesota’s ranking among other highly regarded peer institutions known for their research output is further testament to the talent of our researchers here and to the enormous potential of their discoveries,” said Rick Huebsch, executive director of UMN Technology Commercialization. “It is our mission to bring these discoveries into society and help ensure they benefit the public good.”
The NAI and IPO list the University of Minnesota as receiving 102 U.S. utility patents in 2019, up from 89 the previous year.
