MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Children’s Minnesota has once again been named among the best hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
The media company listed Children’s Minnesota as one of the nation’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” for 2020, which includes recognition for their leading pulmonology program and COVID-19 research.
The “Best Children’s Hospitals” rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties.
The rankings are based on clinical data and an annual survey from nearly 200 medical centers that looks at survival rates, patient safety measures, adequacy of nurse staffing, infection prevention, available resources and compliance with best practices.
Children’s Minnesota ranked 44th in pulmonology and lung surgery, and 26th in the joint nephrology program in partnership with the Masonic Children’s Hospital.
The pulmonary program has now been recognized for its seventh time by U.S. News & World Report. The program has received national recognition for its response to major health crises in the field — including the alarming rise of lung injuries due to vaping and the COVID-19 pandemic.
