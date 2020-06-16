Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Donald Wieberdink, 83, went missing Tuesday afternoon while out for a bicycle ride in Spicer.
The Kandiyohi Sheriff’s office says he was last seen on the 13000 block of Indian Beach Road at about 12:15 p.m.
Wieberdink stands 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has blue eyes, short gray hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan shorts and a black bicycle helmet. He was riding a red Giant-brand bicycle.
Authorities say Wieberdink, who suffers from dementia, is known to regularly bike several miles at a time.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 320-235-1260.
