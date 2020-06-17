MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lunch hour was quiet Wednesday at a normally bustling sandwich shop on Penn Avenue. The closed doors are lined with signs of love and support.

“He’s a hard-working person and he’s always at the restaurant,” Jackie Quach said.

Kevan Tran is the owner of Penn Lake Roast Beef in Bloomington. He was about to close up for the night Tuesday when police say he was confronted by a gunman in an attempted robbery, and shot.

“We are traumatized that someone would attack our uncle,” Quach, Tran’s niece, said.

Quach says he was shot in the hand and the abdomen.

RELATED: Store Employee Shot By Attempted Robber In Bloomington

An employee at a nearby liquor store told WCCO Tran ran to her store after the shooting happened, saying “I’ve been shot”. He told her two people had come in through the back of the restaurant. Another liquor store employee called 911.

Quach said Tran came to America from Vietnam in 1988. He worked at Wally’s Roast beef in Bloomington for more than two decades before deciding to open his own restaurant.

“They immigrated from Vietnam to escape the Vietnam War just to have a better life,” she said.

Quach says she’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

Tran was taken to HCMC where he is in critical condition.

If you’d like to help the family with medical expenses, click here.