MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Libraries in Anoka County are scheduled to reopen next week.
According to officials, all the libraries in the county, except for the under-construction Mississippi Library in Fridley, will reopen next Wednesday, at 50% capacity. Library-goers will be able to browse books, pick up holds and use reference services. Curbside service will cease Friday.
Library hours will be 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
To allow for social distancing, computer availability will be reduced. Also, computers will undergo 10 minutes of cleaning between usages.
All libraries will have updated cleaning protocols, with high-touch surfaces being cleaned at least three times a day.
No in-person programming will be held through the summer.
