MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Friday to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
As of Thursday, 1,344 people have died in Minnesota due to COVID-19. There are currently 31,675 lab-confirmed cases in the state.
Walz has directed flags to fly at half-staff on the 19th of every month through 2020 to remember and honor COVID victims.
“Thousands of Minnesotans have lost dear friends and close family members in the fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “Each life taken has been a heartbreaking tragedy for our state. In these challenging times, we must work together to slow the spread of this pandemic.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families.
