MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bloomington police have released surveillance images of the two male suspects who shot Kevan Tran inside of his restaurant Tuesday night.
Bloomington Police Deputy Chief Mike Hartley says Tran is in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper torso during the robbery at Penn Lake Roast Beef on the 8900 block of Penn Avenue. Tran’s family tells WCCO he was also shot in the hand.
WCCO learned that Tran ran into a liquor store two businesses away after the attack and told an employee he had been shot, saying the men entered his shop from the rear.
“Our thoughts are with him as he recovers from this senseless crime,” Deputy Chief Hartley said.
Police say the images were taken from a neighboring business right before the robbery. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 952-563-4994.
