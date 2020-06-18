MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says a child is in the hospital with serious injuries after a tractor accident just south of Harding, Minnesota, Wednesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded shortly before 4 p.m. to the report of a child involved in a tractor accident at a property near 295th Avenue in Pulaski Township.
There, authorities learned that a 26-year-old Brainerd man was driving a tractor with a 7-year-old boy seated next to him. When the tractor hit a bump in the trail, the child was knocked off the tractor and hit his head on the ground.
The sheriff’s office says the child was taken to the city of Pierz by a personal vehicle where they met up with a Mayo Clinic Ambulance. A landing zone was then set up in the city and the child was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis with serious injuries.
His current condition is unknown.
