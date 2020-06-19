George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The conservatory in St. Paul is set to re-open to visitors Monday at reduced capacity.

The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory says the building will open daily next week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and allow 250 people at a time. Reservations are required for all visitors, and masks must be worn at all times.

Reservations can be made at the Como Zoo website. Reservations are valid up to four people; kids are included.

The Como Zoo remains closed. Officials say they are waiting for the state to move into the next phase in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

