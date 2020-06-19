George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — J. Alexander Kueng, one of the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, has been released from Hennepin County Jail Friday night after posting bond, according to jail records.

Kueng was one of the officers — including Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane — that responded to the call about the alleged use of a counterfeit $20 bill on Memorial Day at Cup Foods on East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis.

Chauvin has been charged with second- and third-degree murder, and third-degree manslaughter. The other officers, have been charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection to the fatal restraint of George Floyd.

From left to right: Tou Thao, Derek Chauvin, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane (credit: Henn. Co. Jail)

Hennepin County Jail’s roster notes that Kueng was released Friday at 7:27 p.m. His bail had been set at $750,000.

Two of the four officers have now posted bail. As Thomas Lane, 37, was released on June 10. All four are expected to make their next court appearance on June 29.

