MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Anthony police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing for months.
According to police, 37-year-old Kyle Compardo has not been seen or heard from by family or friends in months. He’s known to frequent Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Compardo is described as 6-foot, 230 pounds with blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321.
— St. Anthony Police (@StAnthonyPolice) June 19, 2020
