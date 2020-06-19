George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Anthony police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing for months.

According to police, 37-year-old Kyle Compardo has not been seen or heard from by family or friends in months. He’s known to frequent Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Compardo is described as 6-foot, 230 pounds with blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321.


