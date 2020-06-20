MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eight corrections officers of color are suing Ramsey County for discrimination.
An attorney representing the officers say they work at the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center. She says supervisors at the facility prohibited all correctional officers of color from entering or working on the floor where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was being held.
Chauvin is charged with murder in George Floyd’s death.
Eight employees of color who were on duty at the time of this incident filed charges of discrimination against Ramsey County with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.
More is expected to be explained when the group’s lawyer speaks Sunday. WCCO reached out to Ramsey County officials for comment but have not heard back.
