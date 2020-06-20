MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Department of Health said they are investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora after 13 Minnesotans contracted the illness.
The illness is linked to salads from ALDI and Hy-Vee. The CDC is advising customers not to eat ALDI or Hy-Vee salads labeled as “garden salads.” Other fresh produce from the stores have not been impacted. MDH advises those who have the garden salad brand in their fridge to throw them away.
The illness onset dates in Minnesota range from June 1 to June 9, impacting Minnesotans ages 24 to 79. Two of those who fell ill live in the metro area, while the other 11 live in greater Minnesota.
Other states, including Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska have also seen outbreaks.
Cyclospora is only spread through consumption of fresh produce; it does not spread person-to-person. To learn more about Cyclospora from the MDH, click here.
