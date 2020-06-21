MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health has announced 461 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths Sunday.
The additional cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 32,920, with 28,663 no longer needing isolation. Nearly 3,400 of the cases involved health care workers.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
All eight of the additional deaths involved someone in a long-term care (LTC) facility, which have been hit hard during the pandemic. The state’s death toll is now 1,380 with 1,093 being LTC patients.
Hospitalizations continue to trend downward. Overall, there are 322 patients being treated, with 160 of them in intensive care units.
Testing has now breached 500,000 overall in the state. About 12,300 were completed in the last 24 hours. The state’s goal is 20,000 tests a day.
The MDH stresses that “not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.” All data collected is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated, according to MDH.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
