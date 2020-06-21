MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A video posted to Twitter shows a fired Minneapolis police officer — who was charged in George Floyd’s death and later released from jail — being confronted at a grocery store over the weekend.

According to the Twitter post, the confrontation occurred at the Cub Foods in Plymouth. In the video, J. Alexander Kueng is confronted and confirms his identity to the person filming, who asks Kueng why he’s “comfortably shopping” as if he didn’t do anything.

“I wouldn’t call it ‘comfortably’,” Kueng responds. “I would just say ‘getting necessities’.”

When the person filming says he shouldn’t have the right to buy groceries — or be out on bail — he responds, “I can understand that. I’m sorry you feel that way.”

look who my sister caught at Cub Foods in Plymouth. J. Alexander Keung, one of the officers who lynched #GeorgeFloyd in cold blood. pic.twitter.com/PVX4pFijab — josiah (@jk3rd_) June 21, 2020

The video continues with the person filming asking Kueng if he has any remorse and informing others in the store of his identity. He later says he just wants to pay for his stuff and go. As of 1:30 p.m., the video was viewed more than 1.4 million times.

Kueng was one of the officers — including Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane — that responded to the call about the alleged use of a counterfeit $20 bill on Memorial Day at Cup Foods on East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis.

Chauvin has been charged with second- and third-degree murder, and third-degree manslaughter. The other officers, have been charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection to the fatal restraint of George Floyd.

Hennepin County Jail’s roster notes that Kueng was released Friday at 7:27 p.m. His bail had been set at $750,000. Lane was previously released on June 10. All four are expected to make their next court appearance on June 29.