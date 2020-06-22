MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four people are dead after a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle on Interstate 35W in Richfield Saturday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the northbound lane of the freeway near 66th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol said the wrong-way driver hit an SUV with four people inside.

Siblings Alaura and Tyler Fried were out with friends Saturday night on their way to a restaurant when the crash occurred, according to their mother, Gena Fried. Four of them were heading northbound on I-35W from Alaura’s and Tyler’s home in Lakeville when they were struck head-on.

After the accident, Gena says a group of friends behind them stopped and tried to get them out of the vehicle. Briana Vazquez, 25, Hassan Abdulmalik, 28, and 27-year-old Tyler did not survive. Gena says Tyler had just started working as a bartender at a new restaurant last week.

Alaura, 25, is at Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries. Gena says she is unable to go see her daughter due to COVID-19 restrictions at the hospital. She told WCCO in part, “I want to thank the nurses and doctors who are working to save Alaura and holding her because I can’t.” She also thanked the troopers that helped her daughter.

Alaura was in surgery Sunday night to repair a broken hip. She also has a fractured skull. The Fried family is asking for prayers that Alaura will pull through.

The state patrol identified the wrong way driver as 21-year-old Alfredo Torres of St. Paul, who was also killed. They do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Fried family if you wish to help donate. More information is also provided on the Caring Bridge website.