MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several civil rights groups say they’re not happy with how Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey plans to address police accountability in the city.
Several community leaders came together to say they do not want Frey to turn police reform and accountability over to the Minneapolis Foundation, which is lead by former Mayor R.T. Rybak.
Instead they want a civilian council of community members to have power and make decisions when it comes to police accountability, emphasizing they want this council to be made up of people of color.
“Many of the officers who killed people under Rybak’s watch are still on the force today,” civil rights lawyer and community activist Nekima Levy Armstrong said.
These leaders argued that Rybak’s foundation doesn’t have the expertise on police brutality. They cited his tenure in office, saying Rybak did not do enough to hold officers accountable.
“We are saying to R.T. Rybak you failed us, you’re not an expert and you are the exact reason we’re in this situation,” Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-MN, said.
WCCO reached out to both Frey’s and Rybak’s offices for comment, and have not yet heard back from either.
You must log in to post a comment.