Police are investigating the shooting, which was one of several in the last week. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the man killed late last week in a shooting in south Minneapolis.
Jeremy Conley, 33, of Minneapolis, died after being shot in the chest Friday morning on the 3500 block of Elliot Avenue, in the city’s Powederhorn neighborhood, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Conley’s manner of death was listed as homicide.
Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
