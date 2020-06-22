Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Zoo will welcome guests back this week, but in a new way.
The zoo has been closed since March 14 due to COVID-19. On Wednesday, it will open a new “Beastly Boulevard” drive-thru experience.
The route travels along the zoo’s Northern Trail and the Wells Fargo Family Farm.
The 20-to-30 minute drive will take visitors past bison, prairie dogs, Asian wild horses, camels, and more.
Zoo staff say they need community support now more than ever.
Beastly Boulevard is open from June 24 to July 5. Visitors can pick a time slot between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per vehicle for zoo members and $50 per vehicle for non-members.
