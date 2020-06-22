Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An uptown neighborhood bar affectionately known as “Lambeau on Lyndale” is closing after 20 years.
The Herkimer says that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the neighborhood bar industry particularly hard.
“The industry is so uncertain right now and we’re simply unsure how we would be able to navigate these times with confidence, knowing there is so much more uncertainty to come,” the ownership wrote Sunday in a Facebook post.
For a final send-off, the Herkimer will open for the afternoon on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
The bar’s ownership says the Herkimer will live on in the memories of Twin Cities Packers fans and those who lived in the neighborhood.
