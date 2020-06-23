George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Families have been eating at home more — and probably just eating more overall — during the pandemic. And that means keeping the fridge and pantry stocked up, especially in case of emergency.

Now, a new survey shows that 42% of grocery shoppers say they won’t stop loading up their pantries until COVID-19 is fully resolved.

Furthermore, 69 percent said eating at home more has added to their quality of life.

