Comments (2)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Families have been eating at home more — and probably just eating more overall — during the pandemic. And that means keeping the fridge and pantry stocked up, especially in case of emergency.
Now, a new survey shows that 42% of grocery shoppers say they won’t stop loading up their pantries until COVID-19 is fully resolved.
Furthermore, 69 percent said eating at home more has added to their quality of life.
Click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.