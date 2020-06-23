George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Bicycle Crash, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police, Motorcycle Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is in grave condition after a collision with a bicyclist late Tuesday afternoon in north Minneapolis.

Police say it happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Emerson Avenue North, just north of Plymouth Avenue. Investigators say the motorcyclist was speeding before colliding with the bicyclist, who was traveling in a bike lane.

The motorcyclist underwent surgery at Hennepin Healthcare. The bicyclist was seriously hurt, but their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Both people involved are in their 30s. Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the collision.

Comments