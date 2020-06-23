Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is in grave condition after a collision with a bicyclist late Tuesday afternoon in north Minneapolis.
Police say it happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Emerson Avenue North, just north of Plymouth Avenue. Investigators say the motorcyclist was speeding before colliding with the bicyclist, who was traveling in a bike lane.
The motorcyclist underwent surgery at Hennepin Healthcare. The bicyclist was seriously hurt, but their injuries are described as non-life threatening.
Both people involved are in their 30s. Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the collision.
You must log in to post a comment.