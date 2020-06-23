Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway Tuesday morning after officials say a potential explosive device was found outside the St. Croix County Republican Party office in downtown Hudson, Wisconsin.
The Hudson Police Department says the package was noticed shortly before 9 a.m. outside the building on the 100 block of South 2nd Street. Officers identified the package as a potential threat and cordoned off the area. Nearby businesses were evacuated.
The public is advised to avoid the area.
The St. Paul office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms says it’s responding to the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
