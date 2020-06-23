George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Farming Township, Stearns County, Toddler Rescued

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Stearns County say a toddler is safe after falling into a liquid manure pit.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on the 22000 block of 300th Street in Farming Township.

Deputies and Albany Fire and Rescue responded after a caller reported that a 2-year-old boy fell into a liquid manure pit.

When responders arrived, they found the boy about a foot from the edge of the manure pit with both of his legs submerged, as well as his right arm. Using a rope, a responder was able to reach in and pull the boy out.

The boy was not injured.

Comments