MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man has been charged with multiple counts of tax crimes and could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Timothy Gerald Manske has been charged with three felony counts for failing to file individual income tax returns and three felony counts for failing to pay individual income tax from 2016 to 2018.
The complaint states Manske earned enough income while working as an independent contractor in the insurance industry during those years to be required to file and pay income tax in Minnesota. Manske allegedly owes income tax, penalties and interest for tax years 2016 through 2018.
Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
