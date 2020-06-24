MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis is seeking a disaster declaration from the federal government following the nights of looting and arson in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
The city announced Wednesday that it’s seeking the declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which would be able to make low-interest loans to the businesses damaged the unrest.
Floyd died on Memorial Day after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Cellphone video of the incident sparked outrage in the city and across the nation.
Days of protest were followed by nights of arson and looting. Hundreds of businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul were looted, damaged or burned — some entirely destroyed. Initial estimates of the cost of the damage are upwards of $100 million in Minneapolis alone.
Minneapolis says that in order to receive the disaster declaration, it needs information from property owners whose buildings sustained damage connected to the riots. Property owners are asked to complete this survey before July 2. Not filling out the survey won’t hinder owners’ eligibility for relief should it become available, the city says.
